Teen charged in Duluth's first homicide of 2021

While the 17-year-old was officially charged as a juvenile Monday, the St. Louis County attorney will try to have the suspect charged as an adult.

DULUTH, Minn — A 17-year-old is now officially charged with second-degree murder after making a court appearance Monday in Duluth's first homicide of 2021.

While the juvenile suspect made his appearance in juvenile court, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin tells KBJR News that he will petition to have the teen prosecuted as an adult.

Duluth officers were called to the 100 block of East 3rd St. just after 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting, and upon arrival found the victim in grave condition. Police later reported that the 22-year-old Duluth man later died of his injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect, also of Duluth, was arrested on the scene and is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Facility. At this point, investigators have not commented on the relationship between the two or what may have led to the fatal shooting.