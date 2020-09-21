17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Minneapolis teen

Prosecutors are attempting to have the teen tried as an adult on all charges.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of Andre Conley, a 17-year-old Patrick Henry High School student, on Sept. 14 in north Minneapolis. The teen also allegedly shot a 19-year-old man, who was transported to HCMC with non life-threatening injuries, according to Minneapolis police.

According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office, the suspect is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The teen was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm and one count of fleeing a peace officer after a pursuit on Sept. 17.

Prosecutors are attempting to have the teen tried as an adult on all charges.

Police say the shooting occurred while a group of people were standing outside of a convenience store on the 3800 block of North Fremont Avenue and the teen allegedly approached the group and opened fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

According to police, on Sept. 17, officers attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by the suspect on 7th Street and West Lyndale Avenue. The suspect drove off and police began a pursuit, where they eventually caught the suspect in Plymouth and took the teen into custody.

A vigil was held last week to honor Conley, who was a volunteer on Republican Congressional candidate Lacy Johnson's campaign.