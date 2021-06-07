Teen dies from gunfire while watching street racing in Minneapolis

Family of Vanessa Jensen, 19, is making a call for Minneapolis leaders to do something to stop gun violence in the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — Skid marks are all that remain at the intersection. And memories are all that remain for the family of Vanessa Jensen, after the 19-year-old was killed by stray gunfire.

"There were shots coming from every direction and we were all just ducking. Trying to stay safe and get in the vehicle," said Vanessa's cousin

She was in the front row with her cousins watching street racing, burnouts and donuts by so-called "Hot Rodders" at North Second street and North 22nd Avenue late Friday night.

Her family says an argument broke out between two groups of people on the street and started shooting at each other.

"She went to watch street racing one time," said Rachel Jensen, Vanessa's mother, "And that one time was the last time that she was here with us."

Vanessa's cousins didn't even realize she'd been shot until they reached their car and she told them. They raced her to the hospital, but she didn't survive.

"I will never understand how somebody can move on like this never happened. How can they live with themselves and go home and look at their parents knowing they took my daughter away from us? I'll never understand it," Rachel Jensen said.

Vanessa was just days away from turning 20. She leaves behind her dad Travis and mom Rachel, a brother, her girlfriend Haylee, and several cousins, who were also best friends.

"This little baby here is her favorite cousin. Now she's running around the house asking where Nessa is. Life will never be the same without my baby. You didn't just wreck me and my wife, you wrecked a family," Travis said.

Now, Vanessa's family is left planning a funeral, and they're making a call to Minneapolis' leaders to do something about the senseless gun violence.

"It's got to stop. Can someone just step up and be a leader? And do it? Help fix the city? Don't worry about if you're a republican or democrat, don't worry about race. Don't worry about nothing. We just need a leader out there," Travis Jensen said.