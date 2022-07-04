Police: One teen fatally shoots another in Duluth

Officers arrested a 17-year-old early Sunday morning pending homicide charges.

DULUTH, Minn. — One 17-year-old is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Duluth on Saturday, police say.

According to information from the Duluth police department, officers were called to the area around North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he later died.

On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. Duluth officers arrested another 17-year-old male without incident. He was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center, pending a homicide charge.

Police have not released the name of either the suspect or the victim at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.