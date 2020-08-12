Teen in critical condition after stolen car flips in St. Paul

Police are investigating who was driving the vehicle when it crashed, how it crashed and how the teen was involved, the press release states.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police responded to the scene of a crash involving a stolen car Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Rose Avenue East and Sylvan Street just after 5 p.m., police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle first crashed at Rice Street and Ivy Avenue, drove away and then crashed at Rose and Sylvan, police said. The vehicle flipped onto its side in front of a home, a press release states.

When officers arrived, they found an injured teenage boy outside the vehicle. Police are investigating who was driving the car when it crashed, why it crashed and how the teen was involved -- as a pedestrian or an occupant of the vehicle.