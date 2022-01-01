Teen killed, another injured in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A teen was killed and another was wounded after a shooting Friday in north Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy, who died at the scene. A second victim, a 16-year-old, showed up at North Memorial a short time later with what they believe to be non life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the two victims were walking when someone in a vehicle started shooting. The vehicle then drove off before authorities arrived at the scene.