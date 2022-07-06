x
Crime

Teen in 'extremely critical' condition after shooting in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 1000 block of Rose Avenue East.
Credit: KARE
St. Paul Police SUV

ST PAUL, Minn. — A teen is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 1000 block of Rose Avenue East.

Police have not provided a specific age of the victim, nor have they said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

