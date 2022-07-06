Teen in 'extremely critical' condition after shooting in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A teen is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 1000 block of Rose Avenue East.
Police have not provided a specific age of the victim, nor have they said if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
MORE NEWS: Four injured in St. Cloud shooting
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: