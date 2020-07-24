Teen fatally shot in south Minneapolis

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday outside a store on the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder says a 17-year-old died after being shot on the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday after the victim had an encounter with another individual inside a store, according to police. The victim was then shot outside of the store.

Police say the suspect was able to flee the scene before they arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.