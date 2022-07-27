x
Crime

Teen shot in face in north Minneapolis

Police found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his face on the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North. Officials say they believe the injuries are non life-threatening.
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North just before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face. Officials say they believe the injuries are non life-threatening.

Authorities say at least one vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed. Police say no arrests have been made and no additional injuries have been reported.

