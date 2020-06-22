17-year-old shot, killed in north Minneapolis Sunday night

Police say the teen died at North Memorial Hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in north Minneapolis.

According to John Elder, Public Information Officer for the department, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 30th and Knox Ave. N around 8:09 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the male victim without a pulse. First responders began CPR and were able to get a pulse going, but the victim eventually died after being taken to North Memorial Hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a group of people driving around, when someone fired shots into the car. The 17-year-old victim, who was inside the vehicle, was hit, according to Elder.

Police believe that the other people inside the car drove to the area of 30th and James Ave., dumped the victim out of the car, and drove away.

At this time, police do not have information on who called 911, or if the shooting was targeted. Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting actually happened.