MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the area of Peavey Field Park in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

Minneapolis Park Police responded to a call just after 7 p.m. of a possible shooting near Franklin Ave East and Chicago Avenue South.