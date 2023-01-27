Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pederson Street.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

