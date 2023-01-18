Teen shot outside St. Paul recreation center

Officials say a teen was shot in the head and transported to Regions Hospital with injuries they're calling "life-threatening."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the head Wednesday outside a St. Paul recreation center.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were called to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center just before 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officials say they found a teen who had been shot in the head. The teen was transported to Regions Hospital with what officials are calling a "life-threatening" injury.

BREAKING: We’re on scene of a reported shooting outside Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul. We’re told that the center is on lockdown. We’re awaiting more info from @sppdmn. Further details on @KARE11 News, later this evening. pic.twitter.com/d4gQgCCi8g — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) January 18, 2023

The Jimmy Lee Recreation Center is near Central High School, which went into a lockout at around 4:30 p.m., according to school officials. The lockout was then lifted at 5:15 p.m. Evening activities at the school were also canceled.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION:



SPPD officers were dispatched to 270 Lexington Pkwy (Jimmy Lee Rec Center) at 4:12 pm on a report of a shooting.



A teenage male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury to the head was transported to Regions Hospital. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 18, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information is made available.

