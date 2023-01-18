x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen shot outside St. Paul recreation center

Officials say a teen was shot in the head and transported to Regions Hospital with injuries they're calling "life-threatening."
Credit: KARE

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the head Wednesday outside a St. Paul recreation center.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were called to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center just before 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officials say they found a teen who had been shot in the head. The teen was transported to Regions Hospital with what officials are calling a "life-threatening" injury.

The Jimmy Lee Recreation Center is near Central High School, which went into a lockout at around 4:30 p.m., according to school officials. The lockout was then lifted at 5:15 p.m. Evening activities at the school were also canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information is made available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Minnesota court hears Derek Chauvin's appeal for murder of George Floyd

Before You Leave, Check This Out