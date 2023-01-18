Teen shot outside St. Paul recreation center

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the head Wednesday outside a St. Paul recreation center.
Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were called to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center just before 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officials say they found a teen who had been shot in the head. The teen was transported to Regions Hospital with what officials are calling a "life-threatening" injury.
The Jimmy Lee Recreation Center is near Central High School, which went into a lockout at around 4:30 p.m., according to school officials. The lockout was then lifted at 5:15 p.m. Evening activities at the school were also canceled.
This is a developing story and will be updates as more information is made available.
