Teen hit and killed by vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening

Police have a suspect in custody, and say drugs or alcohol could have been involved in the fatal crash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run on the north side Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on the 5100 block of Freemont Avenue North just after 8:30 p.m., according to a release from police.

Officers found the 16-year-old male laying in the road in critical condition, and police believe he was either walking or skateboarding when he was hit by a vehicle in the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and 51st Avenue North. Police and paramedics both worked to save the boy before he was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police report the teen died at the hospital from his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

The suspect vehicle continued to drive north after hitting the teen, and struck several parked cars. The driver then tried to turn north onto 52nd Avenue North, but left the road and stopped in a yard.