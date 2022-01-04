Four teens charged in shooting, robbery at Bryn Mawr Market

The Hennepin County Attorneys Office is seeking to have two of the teens tried as adults.

MINNEAPOLIS — Four teens have been charged in connection to an armed robbery and shooting at a convenience store in Minneapolis on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a 17-year-old and a 16-year old are both charged with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old have also been charged, but due to their age, no further information was released.

Officials responded to a report of a robbery at the Bryn Mawr Market just after 11:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows one of the teens allegedly pointing a semi-automatic handgun at a cashier while the other three teens went behind the counter, according to petitions.

Court documents also say one of the suspects is seen in the surveillance video striking the cashier over the head with a gun while another one of the suspects struggled to open the cash register.

According to petitions, one of the teens allegedly shot the cashier in the foot, and then in the stomach before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital where their condition is unknown.

Investigators say one of the teens live-streamed a video a few hours later on their social media where the four teens are seen wearing clothing similar to the clothes matching the suspects in the video.