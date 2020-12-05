Teens charged in transit stop attack on woman

The assault was captured on video, which shows three suspects surrounding the victim and one kicking her in the face.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three teenagers have been charged with attacking a woman at a transit stop in St. Paul last week.

The teens, all 15, are charged with harassment with intent to injure and fifth-degree assault.

The attack captured on video and circulated on social media shows the teens surrounding the woman on a transit stop platform May 4 and one kicking her in the face.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the Asian American Organizing Project, based in St. Paul, issued a statement that said some members expressed the concern the attack appeared to be racially motivated. The woman is Asian and the suspects are black.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County say that doesn't appear to be the case.

"While the investigation remains active and ongoing, at this point, the Metro Transit Police Department’s investigation has not revealed any indication that any racial or ethnic bias was involved nor did the victim’s injuries warrant a felony level charge according to the police reports," read a statement from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. "We are committed to providing updates on this case consistent with the Minnesota data practices act, including the next hearing dates as well as any adjudication that the court determines is warranted."