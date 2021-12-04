Tensions rise outside Brooklyn Center police headquarters after officer shot, killed man attempting to leave traffic stop

Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A large crowd was met by law enforcement outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters Sunday night following the death of a man who was shot by police earlier in the day.

Brooklyn Center Police say they were attempting to make a traffic stop near the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue just before 2 p.m. when they say they noticed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

While police were attempting to take the suspect into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle and one of the officers fired their weapon and hit the driver, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Family identified the man killed as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

"He called me about 1:40 and said he was getting pulled over by the police, and he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging," said Daunte's mother Katie.

Crowd not moving. Lots of emotion out here. The tear gas is being deployed right by an apartment complex here in front of Brooklyn Center PD HQ.

Police said in a press release that they pulled the driver over for a traffic violation. It was then they determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant. Officials did not say what the warrant was for.

A large crowd gathered near the scene as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating the shooting.

After police left the scene, people gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters, where the situation became hostile.

Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

HAPPENING NOW: Multiple rounds of teargas deployed outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters building on Humboldt Avenue.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, a shot was fired into the precinct building amidst the unrest outside the station. Police say nobody was injured but it is under investigation.

In a statement from Governor Tim Walz's office, the governor spoke with Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott Sunday night and is monitoring the situation with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright's family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz