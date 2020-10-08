Thief River Falls man indicted on child pornography charges

According to U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald's office, the indictment charges Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck with production, attempted production, distribution and possession of child pornography. Roggenbuck made his first court appearance Monday in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul and will remain in custody.

According to the allegations in the indictment, between at least Feb. 12, 2020 and Feb. 20, 2020, Roggenbuck used or attempted to use two minor children to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct. The indictment also alleges that Roggenbuck knowingly distributed pornography of a minor child. The indictment further alleges Roggenbuck knowingly possessed other pornography of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.