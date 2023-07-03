Third defendant pleads guilty in carjacking ring targeting rideshare drivers

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is the third person to plead guilty to federal weapons charges in connection to a carjacking ring targeted Uber and Lyft rideshare drivers.
According to a Justice Department news release, Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 20, pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence.
Two other men, Javeyon Demario Tate, 22, and William Charles Saffold, 21, previously pleaded guilty in the case.
Court documents accuse the men of luring rideshare drivers to their location, then holding the drivers at gunpoint while forcing them to unlock their cell phones and transfer money from Cash App or other applications to the accounts of the carjackers. Federal prosecutors say the carjacking ring was active between September and October 2021.
Sentencing dates for the three men will be scheduled at a later time.
