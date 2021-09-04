Third Minnesotan arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

The FBI's Minneapolis office announced the arrest on Twitter on Friday. Official charging documents are expected to be made public later in the day.

According to public information posted by the Justice Department, this is believed to be the third arrest of a Minnesota resident in connection with the insurrection. A 31-year-old Moorhead man was arrested and charged in March, after a former classmate reported his social media posts to the FBI. In addition, a 39-year-old Rochester woman was taken into custody on Thursday, after investigators gathered social media posts, videos, and audio interviews of her alleged involvement.