Third person dies following pipe wrench attack in Maple Grove

David Ekers, 34, is charged with attacking his sister, Eleanor Ekers, his mother Linda Ekers and his grandmother Darlene Broste on July 8.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A third person has died of injuries that prosecutors say were inflicted with a pipe wrench by a mentally ill family member in Maple Grove.

David Ekers, 34, is charged with attacking his sister, Eleanor Ekers, his mother Linda Ekers and his grandmother Darlene Broste on July 8.

Broste, 86, died the next day. Eleanor Ekers, 34, died two weeks later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Linda Ekers, 63, died this week, her husband, John Ekers, posted Wednesday on CaringBridge.org.

A criminal complaint says David Ekers admitted to trying to kill his grandmother, mother and sister because he believed the women wanted him to return to a psychiatric hospital or start taking his medication again.

His father told police of his son’s schizophrenia and about “a catatonic episode” the previous day, when he was unintelligible for 2 minutes, the Star Tribune reported.

David Ekers remains jailed on $1.5 million bail, with his next court appearance set for Aug. 4.

