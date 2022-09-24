Three arrested in connection to Inver Grove Heights death

According to a press release from the Inver Grove Police Department, a man was found dead on the ground inside a home.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police have arrested three people after they found a man dead on the floor of an Inver Grove Heights home Saturday morning.

A man and a woman are being held for murder and burglary, while another man is being held for aiding and abetting, according to the Inver Grove Police Department.

In a press release, police say they responded to a home on the 2100 block of 78th Court East after a 911 hang up call just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived, the found a man dead on the floor of the home.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle leaving the area. The three people inside the vehicle were then taken into custody after police say preliminary information indicated they were involved in the incident. Authorities say they don't believe it was a random incident.

Officials have not identified the man who was found dead inside the home or the cause of death.

