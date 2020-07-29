Three charged in string of Brooklyn Park apartment burglaries

Officials say they're investigating 20 burglaries, and all but one involved Hispanic victims, according to the warrant.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Three people have been charged in a string of apartment burglaries from December of 2018 to December of 2019, targeting primarily Hispanic families, according to a Hennepin County warrant complaint.

Jamaal Rashed Rice, 41, Jonte Jamel Yates, 31, and Montriele Maurice Jackson, 31, were all charged in connection to multiple burglaries from apartments in southern Brooklyn Park. According to the complaint, investigators are looking into a total of 20 burglaries, and all but one of them involved Hispanic victims.

According to the complaint, the suspects gained entry to apartments, usually through a window or sliding door during daylight hours, and would rummage through the apartment stealing a number of items, including money, jewelry, electronics, legal documents, and in one occasion a firearm.

Investigators found evidence - including witness interviews, forensic data, cell phone location data, and other sources - that one or more of the suspects were involved in most of the burglaries being investigated, the complaint says.

Yates, who has been charged with theft and four counts of second-degree burglary, provided a statement to officers acknowledging the strategy of targeting Hispanic families.

In February 2020, Yates gave police a statement saying he knew the other two suspects and admitted to being involved in approximately three burglaries in Brooklyn Park in the past year, including one of the burglaries he did himself, according to the complaint. He also told officers that Jackson does a lot burglaries, and admitted he was an accomplice to one of the burglaries, saying he asks him a lot to be their driver and lookout person because they trust him.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Yates's phone and found numerous pictures containing jewelry, including yellow and gold necklaces, the warrant says. Investigators also found pictures where Yates is wearing the same clothing from several of the burglaries.

Officers also spoke to a woman who was identified as the mother to one of Yates's children and was the registered owner of a vehicle seen at the scene of two burglaries. She told officers that "robbing people" is Yates's hobby and that he breaks into houses. She added that he's known for stealing shoes. According to the woman's statement, Yates would sell jewelry and shoes to places on Lake Street and would brag about his "licks" that he'd do.

She went on to say that on March 15, Yates sent her several videos of thousands of dollars in cash, bragging to her about a burglary he committed in Brooklyn Park, but she didn't know the exact location. When shown a picture a picture of Jackson, she said she knows that he and Yates do burglaries together, according to the complaint.

Yates has six convictions for burglary in the first and second degrees, while Jackson has one conviction of second-degree burglary.

Yates pleaded guilty to a second-degree burglary case in Hennepin County on Feb. 4, 2020 and pleaded guilty to another second-degree burglary case on Feb. 11, 2020 in Ramsey County.

Rice is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and Jackson is charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

