3 found dead inside Farmington home, man in custody

What began as a call for a welfare check led to the discovery of bodies inside a home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West.

FARMINGTON, Minn. — A man is in custody after police located three people dead inside a home in Farmington Wednesday night.

Farmington police say squads were dispatched to a home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West for a welfare check just before 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the address they found three people dead inside the home, and a man on the scene who was taken into custody.

That person is being held at the Dakota County Jail pending charges.

“I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public," said Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford in a released statement. "We are not looking for any additional suspects.”

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are helping Farmington police with the investigation, along with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

