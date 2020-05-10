Three die in crash after fleeing police in suspected stolen vehicle

Minneapolis police pursued a vehicle early Monday morning until it lost control and flipped, killing the three people inside.

John Elder, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said that at 1:44 a.m. officers saw a vehicle they recognized as being stolen in what police called a "carjacking with force" Sunday morning.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, and police said they chased it for around two minutes.

According to police, the vehicle was ahead of officers when the driver lost control in the area of Emmerson Ave. North and North 18th Ave.

The vehicle flipped and rolled, killing the three people inside.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by Minneapolis Police and the BCA.

