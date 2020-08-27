Three men charged in Columbia Heights shooting death

Arrest warrants have been issued for two of the defendants, while the third man is in custody.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Anoka County Attorney's Office has announced criminal charges against three men in the death of 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby, Jr. on Monday.

Only one of the defendants was in custody as of Thursday night.

Prosecutors said Dominic Sampson, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. In addition, Brandon Kron, 22, and Cashmere Smith, 21, are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Sampson and Smith. In a statement, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said it considers both men to be public safety and flight risks.

Kron was taken into custody and made his first court appearance Thursday, where bail was set at $500,000.

According to criminal complaints, Mosby met up with the three men near a strip mall off Central Avenue in Columbia Heights on Aug. 24, where he was shot.

The complaint states all three of defendants handled the gun, but alleges that Sampson shot Mosby in the back.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.