Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which caused severe head injuries to one of the victims.
Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the assaults took place Sunday about 1 a.m. at an unnamed bar where two boys and a girl were beaten with a gun after an altercation with two men.
"I'm not sure exactly what the issue was, but one of em' pulled out a gun, pointed it at one of the teens, and then used it to pistol whip a couple of others," Clemens said in a press conference.
The teens were transported to the hospital with injuries. The youngest teen, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serve head injuries that required staples and a 17-year-old girl was treated for a broken bone.
The other victim was a 16-year-old boy. None of the victims' hometowns were released.
Clemens says they are still looking for the two suspects involved in the assault, as witnesses say they went back into the bar and then disappeared. He adds that investigators will also try to figure out what three underage kids were doing in the bar.