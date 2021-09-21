Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

Police say two boys and a girl were beaten with a gun after an altercation with two men. The youngest teen, 15, had head injuries requiring staples.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which caused severe head injuries to one of the victims.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the assaults took place Sunday about 1 a.m. at an unnamed bar where two boys and a girl were beaten with a gun after an altercation with two men.

"I'm not sure exactly what the issue was, but one of em' pulled out a gun, pointed it at one of the teens, and then used it to pistol whip a couple of others," Clemens said in a press conference.

The teens were transported to the hospital with injuries. The youngest teen, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serve head injuries that required staples and a 17-year-old girl was treated for a broken bone.

The other victim was a 16-year-old boy. None of the victims' hometowns were released.