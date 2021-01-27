Three teens injured in St. Paul shooting

According to St. Paul police, the victims – a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds – are believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after three teens were shot Wednesday in the Parkway-Greenbrier Neighborhood.

According to St. Paul police, the victims – a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds – were found in separate locations. Police believe the teens' injuries aren't life-threatening.

Officials say officers were called to the 1400 block of York Avenue at around noon on a report of a shooting. While no victims were found at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of a shooting.

The 15-year-old was dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to their shoulder, and the two 16-year-olds were found at different locations away from the scene. One of the victims was found a few blocks away on the 1400 block of 7th Street East with gunshot wounds in their leg and lower torso and the other on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue with a gunshot wound to their shoulder.

