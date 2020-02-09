Three Twin Cities taxi drivers assaulted in past week

ABC Taxi manager releases video after most recent assault; drivers still shaken from July murder in Minneapolis

In a video taken Tuesday in a Twin Cities ABC Taxi, the driver brings a group of young men to their destination at 34th Avenue and Humboldt Avenue in North Minneapolis.

As the driver stops, one of the four passengers tears down the COVID-19 protective plastic and wraps his arm around the driver's neck.

As another passenger attempts to disable the dash camera, the driver hits the gas and crashes into a parked car.

The young men run, but one returns and punches the driver several times in the face.

"Seeing that stuff, it's just hard to watch," said Jeremy Kramer, the driver's manager, who said the driver is doing OK but was very shaken up by what happened.

Kramer manages drivers for ABC Taxi, Blue and White, Red and White, and Rainbow Taxi, which are all owned by the same company. Kramer said there have been three assaults on their taxi drivers in the past week.

"We did also have a recent assault where the gentleman poured the guy's hand sanitizer on him, and it almost looked like they were going to start him on fire. So it's just crazy right now," said Kramer, who added there has been more violence against taxi drivers in the Twin Cities recently than normal.

In July, another one of their drivers, Abdirashid Omar, tried to stop two men who were trying to break into his taxi at 4:30 in the afternoon. The men shot him in the stomach and the 48-year-old died.

The taxi companies are now looking at additional security measures like loud alarms. And the drivers are trained to put their own lives ahead of property or money.

But Kramer says this is still a disturbing trend.