Charges: Timberwolves' Malik Beasley pointed assault rifle at family outside his home

Beasley's first season with the Wolves was 2019-2020.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Timberwolves player Malik Beasley is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he pointed a gun at a family outside his home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, police responded to a home in Plymouth on Sept. 26, after two separate 911 calls reported a man pointing an assault rifle at a family.

When officers arrived, Beasley walked down at the driveway yelling at them, according to prosecutors.

Officers talked with the family who had called 911. They told police that the family was on a Parade of Homes tour when they pulled up to the roped-off residence. The family said they assumed it was closed, and decided to look for another home to view.

While on the shoulder of the road in front of the house, the family told police that they heard a tapping on the car window and saw Beasley pointing the assault rifle at them, telling them to get off his property.

The family said they also saw him pointing the rifle at them as they drove away. There was a 13-year-old in the car, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also talked with a second 911 caller, a witness who corroborated the incident.

Officers got a search warrant for Beasley's house and found three firearms including an assault rifle similar to the one described by witnesses, a shotgun and a handgun.

Because Beasley's home had surveillance cameras, officers were able to view video of Beasley grabbing the rifle and leaving the house around the time the 911 calls came in, according to the complaint.

Beasley is charged with felony threats of violence, and a second felony drug possession charge related to marijuana found in the residence. Each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.