Trial of Cody Fohrenkam, accused of shooting Deshaun Hill, to begin

The process of selecting a jury is set to get underway Tuesday, but Fohrenkam's defense team wants the trial moved to another location.

MINNEAPOLIS — The murder trial for the man accused of shooting a star student-athlete from Minneapolis North High School is scheduled to get underway Tuesday following a two-month delay.

Jury selection is expected to begin inside a Hennepin County courtroom at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam killed Deshaun Hill Jr. after the two brushed shoulders during a chance encounter as the pair walked along the sidewalk of Golden Valley Road on Feb. 9, 2022. Hill was just 15 years old, the starting quarterback for the North Polars and a standout student.

Fohrenkam was supposed to be tried on second-degree murder charges starting in November but his attorneys requested more time to go over new evidence gathered by prosecutors. That request was granted, pushing the start of Fohrenkam's trial to Jan. 17. KARE 11's Lou Raguse is at the Hennepin County Courthouse, and will have updates throughout the day on our social media platforms.

There is a chance, however, that the proceedings could be pushed back again. The defense team has filed a motion with the court to move Fohrenkam's trial out of Hennepin County to another venue, saying a recently released documentary series could influence the jury pool. Showtime's "Boys in Blue" chronicles the North High Polars football team, and was in the midst of filming when Hill was shot and killed.

In their filing, Fohrenkam's defense team argues that residents of Hennepin County are likely to have heard about the documentary series due to media coverage and they could personally know someone from the series.

“Hennepin County residents are also more motivated to watch the documentary than the general and national population because of their proximity to the football team, Mr. Hill’s killing, and the aftermath of the uprising following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, which receives thorough coverage in the documentary as well," the court documents allege. "This specific publicity is prejudicial to Mr. Fohrenkam and would affect the minds and attitudes of jury members in Hennepin County, especially as the trial is set to start while the documentary is still airing on television.”

Hennepin County District Judge Julie Allyn could rule on the change of venue request before jury selection gets underway Tuesday. Fohrenkam has pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder.

On the day he was killed, Deshaun, often referred to by family, friends and members of the community as D-Hill, was out of school after students were allowed to leave class and go downtown to take part in a social justice sit-in following the shooting death of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police. Hill's family was preparing a lawsuit against the Minneapolis Public Schools, but school board members voted on Jan. 10 to settle for $500,000, the largest amount allowable by Minnesota statute.

Family attorney William Walker told KARE 11 that had North's principal not allowed students to leave campus, or even taken the step to notify parents students had the option of attending the rally, Hill's family would have picked him up at North High and he would be alive today.

