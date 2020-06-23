Triple shooting in Crystal reported in same location as Sunday homicide

A day apart, four men have been shot at the same location in Crystal, one of them fatally.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Three men were shot Monday night in Crystal at the same location another man was fatally shot on Sunday morning.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire outside a restaurant in the 5200 block of West Broadway.

Police found two gunshot victims when they arrived, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, according to a press release.

Officers and paramedics provided care to the two men on scene, and they were taken to the hospital. Police called their injuries "non-life threatening."

An additional victim, a 35-year-old man, was also shot numerous times and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to police arriving on scene. This man's injuries were also non-life threatening, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police don't know if this shooting is connected to the fatal shooting that occurred at the same location two days prior. They don't believe the public is in any danger related to these crimes.