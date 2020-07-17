Twin Cities man arrested after high speed chase in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the Minneapolis man was driving a stolen vehicle when he fled from troopers.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — A Minneapolis man is jailed in western Wisconsin, held on a handful of charges after state troopers say he led them on a pursuit that reached 130 miles per hour.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 22-year-old man was first spotted just after 5:30 a.m. Friday driving a stolen 2010 Infiniti, traveling 103 mph on westbound I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later a trooper in Eau Claire County saw the Infiniti and also attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect drove off at speeds between 115 and 130 mph. The trooper radioed ahead to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, and deputies were able to put down tire deflation devices. The fleeing driver ran over them and quickly came to a stop.