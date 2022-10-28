Two adults, one juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

Police say a man, woman and juvenile were transported by ambulance to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two adults and one juvenile were critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a man, woman and juvenile were transported by ambulance to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries. Officials say their conditions are unknown.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of East Lake Street just after 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Preliminary information indicates that the three people were on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a moving vehicle, officials say.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

