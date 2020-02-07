Two arrested in armed robbery at Bloomington restaurant

On June 16, police were called to the restaurant around 7:15 p.m. where they found the owner, Kevan Tran, collapsed on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two men are in custody for an armed robbery last month at Penn Lake Roast Beef in which the restaurant owner was shot.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, one of the suspects is currently being held at Ramsey County Jail on unrelated charges and awaiting local felony charges. The other suspect is at the Hennepin County Jail on charges of probable cause aggravated assault, where he awaits formal charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

KARE 11 doesn't name suspects until they've been formally charged.

On June 16, police were called to the restaurant around 7:15 p.m. where they found the owner, Kevan Tran, collapsed on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Tran remains hospitalized, according to Bloomington police.

Tran and his family came to Bloomington from Vietnam in 1990 and he soon began working for Wally's Roast Beef. After 24 years, Wally's found a new location and Tran took over the restaurant.