Minneapolis city vehicle stolen in carjacking, two later arrested

An 18-year-old driver and another teen were arrested after crashing the stolen Minneapolis city vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police reports show a Minneapolis Regulatory Services worker was preparing for his shift on Tuesday afternoon, when he said two suspects approached. The worker said the suspects ordered him to get out of the car and hand over his wallet, or he would be shot. The victim told police he feared for his life and complied with demands. Police said the two suspects then drove off in the city vehicle; the victim was not injured.

About a half hour later, officers tracked the stolen city vehicle with the assistance of GPS and a helicopter. A police report indicates the suspects in the vehicle attempted to drive away from officers before crashing near the intersection of Penn Ave. S and Mount View Ave.