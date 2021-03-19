One injured, two in custody in Farmington shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the head and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — Farmington police said a victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Farmington Police Department, officers were sent to a call about a "gun-pointing incident" just before 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. They found a victim with a gunshot injury to the head. First responders treated the victim on the scene before that person was taken to the hospital.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody.

The news release said there "does not appear to be any continued danger to the public."

Police have not released any other details about the victim or suspects, writing in the news release that "this is a complex situation."