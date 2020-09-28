Two arrested in M Health Fairview Southdale shooting

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting and a 50-year-old woman was arrested for aiding and abetting, police said.

EDINA, Minn. — Two people have been arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting at M Health Fairview earlier this month.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting and a 50-year-old woman was arrested for aiding and abetting, police said.

They have been booked at the Hennepin County Jail and are awaiting charges.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 at around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the ramp connected to the hospital via a skyway. Investigators believe the victim, who is a doctor, was targeted in a robbery attempt.