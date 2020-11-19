Two arrested in Scott County cold case death investigation

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the two people were arrested in connection to Gary Albert Herbst's death.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of Gary Albert Herbst, a 63-year-old man from Elko New Market, Minnesota who had been reported missing in 2014.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the two people were arrested at around 7 a.m. Thursday in New Prague, Minnesota. Both have been booked into the Scott County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“These arrests in this cold case were the result of tremendous multi-agency teamwork, spanning across state lines,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen in the release.

Herbst was reported missing in 2014 and his remains were found in Maple Grove Township in Barron County, Wisconsin in late 2017.