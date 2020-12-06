x
Two arrested in connection to St. Louis County homicide

Sheriff's Deputies arrested two people in connection to the 2019 death of Frank Meyer.
ANOKA, Minn. — St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two people in connection to the death of a Makinen, Minnesota man last year.

According to a press release, St. Louis County investigators took two people in Anoka into custody on Thursday for the murder of 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer.

Their names are being withheld pending formal charges.

On October 8, 2019, law enforcement responded to the home of Frank Meyer in Makinen after he hadn't been seen or heard from in several days. Officials searched his home in the 3300 block of Curt Lane, and found him dead.

The death was ruled a homicide.

