MINNEAPOLIS — Two people have been charged in separate homicides last week – a deadly shooting and a fatal stabbing – in north Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Prince Brown was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Angelique Simons was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in a stabbing death on Friday, Jan. 22. Both are expected to make their first court appearances on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Officials say the two homicides are unrelated.

Brown, a 36-year-old Minneapolis resident, was in the kitchen at his home on on the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North when he began handling a gun "recklessly" just before 10 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. While handling the gun, it went off and killed 38-year-old David Spicer, the complaint says.

Officials say Simons was at a house on the 2000 block of Queen Avenue North when she told the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Joseph Pixley, to come to the house. Pixley arrived just before 4 a.m., the complaint says, where Simons demanded he pay $60 he owed her.