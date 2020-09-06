Two charged with arson of St. Paul business

Samuel Elliot Frey, 19, and Bailey Marie Baldus, 19, were charged after they were identified on surveillance videos inside the store.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson in connection with an incident on May 28 at a health and nutrition store in St. Paul.

According to a release from Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald's office, Samuel Elliot Frey, 19, and Bailey Marie Baldus, 19, were federally charged after they were identified on surveillance videos inside the store the night of the fire.

Frey and Baldus made their initial court appearance on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, Frey can be seen inside the store pouring flammable hand sanitizer on shelves and lighting it on fire. The surveillance videos were obtained by investigators after determining the damage done to the store was by arson.

