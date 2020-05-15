Two charged with kidnapping, holding woman for ransom

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Jason Tucker and Hailey Flynn have been charged and are currently in custody.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn — Two people have been charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman and demanding a ransom earlier this week.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Jason Tucker and Hailey Flynn have been charged with kidnapping a Little Canada woman and are currently in custody.

According to the criminal complaints, Tucker and Flynn allegedly abducted the victim on Monday in Oakdale after luring the victim to a car and striking her with a pistol. The two suspects took the victim to a residence in St. Paul and then to a Bloomington hotel, where they allegedly held the victim at gunpoint in the bathroom of one of the hotel rooms.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were called to a home in Little Canada, where the victim's parents say a man wearing a bulletproof vest came to their house and demanded a ransom of $5,000 - showing the parents a picture of their daughter with a black and swollen eye.

According to the criminal complaint, Tucker thought the victim had sold his car and wanted $5,000 to cover the loss.

Officials say other friends and relatives of the victim also received messages from her saying she was in trouble and needed to raise $5,000 to be released.

According to the complaint, deputies were able to locate the area where the victim was being held through her cell phone. Bloomington Police assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in arresting the two suspects in Bloomington.

Tucker was taken into custody when officials saw him in a parking lot with the victim, while Flynn was arrested, along with her father, at a different hotel in Bloomington.