x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two charged with kidnapping at Mall of America

In a criminal complaint, police said one of the suspects kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and forced her into a vehicle.
Credit: U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Charges have been filed against two men accused of kidnapping a woman at Mall of America, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced on Monday.

Trevon Depriest Johnson, 23, and Awtwan Desun Hopson, Jr., 23, each face one felony count of kidnapping. A third person was arrested, but potential charges are still pending.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson followed his ex-girlfriend to Mall of America on Monday, where he grabbed her by the neck and forced her outside to the parking garage and into an SUV driven by Hopson. A third person in the vehicle called the victim's friends, who overheard Johnson claiming to have killed the victim.

The complaint states the victim was physically assaulted and later dropped off near Golden Valley where she was able to call for help.

Both men are currently in custody. The felony kidnapping charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Hennepin County Attorney launches effort to curb string of youth auto thefts

Before You Leave, Check This Out