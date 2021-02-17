Children found safe after the running vehicle they were in was stolen in St. Paul

Two children, a 2 year old and a 4 year old, were found in the cold outside an apartment building near Allianz Field Tuesday night.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Two children are safe and back home after the vehicle they were in was stolen in St. Paul Tuesday night.

According to St. Paul Police, officers were called to 600 Central Avenue in the Midtown neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a running vehicle had been stolen with two children inside.

Police said the stolen Honda Odyssey was seen heading north on Dale Street.

Within 30 minutes, police received a report that two children had been seen outside of an apartment building near Allianz Field.

Police confirmed these were the missing children. They were checked out on scene by paramedics, and reunited with family.

The vehicle was recovered, and police said the suspect fled the scene on foot. It is unknown if any arrests have been made in relation to this case.

According to Saint Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders, there have been at least 150 carjackings, attempted carjackings and stolen vehicle reports in St. Paul in 2021, averaging just over three per day.

Minneapolis Police said they've seen 54 similar reports of vehicle related crimes in the first two months of the year.