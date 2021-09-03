Two dead after crashing stolen car in yard after police chase

Three individuals ran from the scene on foot, while three others remained inside. Emergency personnel attempted live-saving measures, but two of them died.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say two people are dead after crashing a stolen vehicle in a yard after a police pursuit in St. Paul.

According to a press release from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, a deputy located a stolen vehicle around 3:40 p.m. Friday and subsequently tried to initiate a traffic stop on Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.

Police said the driver did not pull over, prompting a pursuit until the deputy lost sight of the vehicle. The officer continued to search until coming across a crash scene in a yard near the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street.

Three individuals from the vehicle ran from the scene on foot, while three others remained inside. Emergency personnel attempted live-saving measures, but two of those people died from their injuries.

Two of the suspects who fled on foot after the crash were found and taken into custody, while the location of the driver is still unknown.