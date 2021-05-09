Memorial grows for two teens dead after vehicle crashed in yard following police chase

Three individuals ran from the scene on foot, while three others remained inside. Emergency personnel attempted live-saving measures, but the two teens died.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Police say two young people are dead after a stolen vehicle with six teens inside crashed in a yard following a police pursuit in Maplewood.

At a vigil Saturday afternoon family and friends identified the two teens as 14-year-old Marcoz Paramo and 15-year-old Alyjah Thomas.

According to a press release from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, a deputy located a stolen vehicle around 3:40 p.m. Friday and subsequently tried to initiate a traffic stop on Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not pull over, prompting a pursuit that lasted until the deputy lost sight of the stolen vehicle. The officer continued to search until locating a crash scene in a yard near the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street.

Police say three individuals from the vehicle ran from the scene on foot, while three others remained trapped inside. Emergency personnel attempted live-saving measures, but the two teens died from their injuries.

Two of the suspects who fled after the crash were found and taken into custody. Police said officers later arrested the driver, who is a juvenile.

"My baby was so sweet, he had a big heart," said Tanya Gile, the mother of Marcoz Paramo. "He had a family that loved him and cared about him and tried to teach him right from wrong, did everything the best that they could."