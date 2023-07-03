Two dead in Brooklyn Center shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Two people are dead following a shooting Monday morning in Brooklyn Center.
According to a news release from Brooklyn Center Police, officers were working near Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center when they heard a single gunshot. As officers were searching for the source of the gunshot, a second shot was heard. Officers then found two adults with gunshot wounds near a vehicle, with one person inside, and the other outside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A handgun was recovered from the scene. Officers at the scene tell KARE 11 crews that they believe the shooting may have been a murder-suicide.
"At this time the incident does not appear random and no arrests have been made," Brooklyn Center Police said in a statement.
