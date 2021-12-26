Family member discovers two dead in Robbinsdale residence, one arrested

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — The Robbinsdale Police Department says two individuals were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds within a home on the 3700 block of Lake Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the gunshot victims — one man and one woman — were discovered by a family member, who called police.
Authorities say they have taken one adult into custody following the incident, and do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public.
This remain an active investigation, and police have released no further information at this time.
