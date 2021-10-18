Two men die of injuries suffered in separate Minneapolis shootings

Police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the neck on Sept. 25 but lived until Oct. 13, while a second man who was wounded on Oct. 14 passed three days later.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men shot in Minneapolis in separate incidents over the past few weeks have died from their injuries, making their deaths officially homicides.

Minneapolis police say squads responded to a reported shooting on the 1800 block of Stevens Avenue the afternoon of Sept. 25, and found 47-year-old Joshua Fields had been shot in the neck.

Fields was transported to Hennepin HealthCare, where he was given treatment for his injuries. Police report that Fields died on Oct. 13, and that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled his death as a homicide.

Minneapolis police officials say Fields' death is the city's 76th homicide of 2021, and add that no suspects are in custody in connection with Fields' murder.

The second victim was one of five people shot on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East the night of Oct. 14. Officers rendered aid to two of the victims on scene, while three other men arrived at local hospitals on their own with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the men located on scene died of his injuries three days later, marking the 77th homicide of the year in Minneapolis. His name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office when relatives have been notified.

At this time there is no one in custody in the Franklin Avenue Shootings.